WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.01472197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008897 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019428 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.01726887 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04405567 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

