XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. XYO has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $313,432.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360759 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $340,024.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

