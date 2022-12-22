YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.79 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $1.57 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

