Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 17,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,203,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

