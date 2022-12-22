Zcash Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $648.79 million and approximately $44.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $40.62 or 0.00241360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,971,406 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

