ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $463,187.26 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $463,187.26 and $47.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00077249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051824 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

