Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $282.45 million and $14.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,973,503,446 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
