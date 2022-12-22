Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2,609.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

