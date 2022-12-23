0x Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $141.39 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

