13,106 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.