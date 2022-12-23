13,106 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
