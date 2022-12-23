134,330 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 743,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,548,000 after buying an additional 238,720 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,050. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

