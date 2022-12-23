15,400 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.