1eco Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $47.63 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $47.63 million and $936.66 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00004049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

