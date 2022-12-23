24,243 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

