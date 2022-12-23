2,927 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. 115,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,158. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

