3,202 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

