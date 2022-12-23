37,682 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson by 11.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 17.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Matson by 194.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MATX opened at $63.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,207 shares of company stock valued at $854,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.