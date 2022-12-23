50,368 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 677.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

