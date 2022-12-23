5,466 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,882,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

