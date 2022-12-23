86,576 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 114,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,570,900. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

