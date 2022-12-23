89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 3,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,200,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $515.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 104.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 227.5% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 383,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

