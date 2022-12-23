ABCMETA Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $35.23 million and $11,980.09 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00034509 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,898.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

