Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.