Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

