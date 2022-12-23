Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

