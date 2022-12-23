Access Financial Services Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.