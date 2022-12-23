Ace Cash Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $50.29 million and $1,052.15 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24943633 USD and is down -18.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,026.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

