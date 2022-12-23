Ace Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,060.25 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.88 million and $1,060.25 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24943633 USD and is down -18.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,026.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

