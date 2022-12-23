Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

ACXP opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

