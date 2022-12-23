Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

