AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MITT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:MITT opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 548,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

