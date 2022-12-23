Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,654,298. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

