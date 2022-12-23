Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.