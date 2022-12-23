Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $225.10. 13,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day moving average is $256.97. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

