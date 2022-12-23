Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,375 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 16,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,076. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

