Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.55. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

