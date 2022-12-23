Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.63 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $33.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00069895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021682 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,958,478 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,760,349 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

