Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Up 2.9%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03). Approximately 351,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,890,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £11.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

