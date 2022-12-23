alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.08 ($7.53) and last traded at €7.12 ($7.57). 17,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.64).
alstria office REIT Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.84 and a 200-day moving average of €9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.
About alstria office REIT
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
