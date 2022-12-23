AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

