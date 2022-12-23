Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

