American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

