American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $46.01.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

