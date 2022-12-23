Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.87. 3,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average of $252.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

