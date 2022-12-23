Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 497.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

