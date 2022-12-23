Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Catalent Trading Down 1.0 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

CTLT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 309.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

