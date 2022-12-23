Analysts Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.21). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $11.66 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

