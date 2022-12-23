Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of LAC opened at $20.41 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

