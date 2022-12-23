Analyzing Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.25 billion 0.69 $134.46 million $1.84 13.99 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.48 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -2.64

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 5.60% 13.20% 7.68% Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Criteo and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Criteo and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Inuvo.

Volatility & Risk

Criteo has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats Inuvo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

