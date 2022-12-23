Analyzing SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) & Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 6.14 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.02 Coeptis Therapeutics N/A N/A $15.23 million N/A N/A

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -276.86% -146.44% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -328.65% 12.69%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.37%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.